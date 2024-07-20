Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

First airing on AmericaOutLoud.news July 20, 2024

If I had a list of the top ten lifetime interviews, this would be competing for number one. It started out with me comfortably chatting with our guest, Sasha Latypova, about the role of the Department of Defense (DoD) in controlling Operation Warp Speed. She replied, in effect, “The DoD is the largest and most powerful globalist entity in the world.”

She started talking about how the Defense Department has the largest army in the world and then began talking about its hundreds of bases around the world. Then, she talked about its hidden wealth that no one can calculate. Then we talked about its connections to… Well, I think you should listen to the show. I actually began to reformulate some of what I will be writing in our soon-to-be-announced book. Some ideas that had been rumbling around in my head and in Ginger’s suddenly gained great clarity and new emphasis.

We believe that anyone listening to this discussion between the Breggins and Sasha Latypova will come away with a sharper understanding of what is going on in a world that seems to be collapsing around us.

~Peter R. Breggin MD