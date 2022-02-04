Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. I do not charge for subscriptions to my newsletter.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Subscribe to Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
People
Peter Breggin MD, psychiatrist, legal expert, therapist, author of 70 scientific publications and 20+ books, is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry.” He and wife Ginger authored the bestseller COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.