Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Demolishing Morality and Love in America
Influence upon Western Culture and Law and Order
Mar 26
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
80
Share this post
Demolishing Morality and Love in America
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
Luvox (fluvoxamine): Too dangerous to treat COVID
Years ago, it became apparent to me that fluvoxamine was the most dangerous SSRI antidepressant...
Mar 24
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
128
Share this post
Luvox (fluvoxamine): Too dangerous to treat COVID
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
111
How Dr. Henry Ealy saved me personally, and now the rest of the world
When I became ill, Dr. Ealy joined a spontaneous team of COVID experts who supervised my treatment...
Mar 17
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
131
Share this post
How Dr. Henry Ealy saved me personally, and now the rest of the world
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
62
Heroic doctor dies days after exposing deadly COVID-Vax component
We are being controlled, steered, managed, stifled, misdirected, propagandized, lied to, frightened, restrained, repressed, and generally bamboozled at…
Mar 14
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
435
Share this post
Heroic doctor dies days after exposing deadly COVID-Vax component
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
217
Living life to the fullest, finding joy, and practical steps to stop weather manipulation
being honorable, pursuing the truth, and making sure the inevitable opposition does not compromise our love of life and people
Mar 12
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
70
Share this post
Living life to the fullest, finding joy, and practical steps to stop weather manipulation
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
Alfred Kinsey: Redefining agony as ecstasy--stealing childhood innocence
a scientific fraud so great that it caused a seismic shift in American, indeed Western civilization....
Mar 11
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
131
Share this post
Alfred Kinsey: Redefining agony as ecstasy--stealing childhood innocence
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
90
"Just Eggs" Isn't eggs at all....It's mung beans, canola oil and more....not an egg in sight!
Farmers, ranchers, backyard chicken raisers, and all hungry people are on the front lines of the food wars!
Mar 6
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
151
Share this post
"Just Eggs" Isn't eggs at all....It's mung beans, canola oil and more....not an egg in sight!
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
126
Farmers Fight Back...Tractor Blockades, Burning Hay Bales and Animal Manure Showers
Agenda 2030 Aimed at Destroying Life as We Know It!
Mar 5
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
8
Share this post
Farmers Fight Back...Tractor Blockades, Burning Hay Bales and Animal Manure Showers
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles are in COVID Vaccines; a new report says they are safe for humans....They are lying!
SciTechDaily calls graphene oxide nanoparticles a “wonder material” that is now “verified safe” in humans by new research.1 It further declares graphene…
Mar 4
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
237
Share this post
Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles are in COVID Vaccines; a new report says they are safe for humans....They are lying!
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
202
Peter Breggin MD on The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Overprescribing America with Dr. Peter Breggin
Published first on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network Feb 28, 2024, 4:00 AM In this episode, Tudor Dixon discusses the overprescribing of…
Mar 2
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
63
Share this post
Peter Breggin MD on The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Overprescribing America with Dr. Peter Breggin
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
February 2024
WHO threatens us with "Disease X" to push the Pandemic Treaty!
It's time to get out of the UN and the WHO
Feb 29
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
104
Share this post
WHO threatens us with "Disease X" to push the Pandemic Treaty!
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
"Welcome, Welcome, Our Wonderful Audience!"
We have over 57,000 subscribers
Feb 27
•
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
157
Share this post
"Welcome, Welcome, Our Wonderful Audience!"
gingerbreggin.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
56
© 2024 Ginger Breggin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts