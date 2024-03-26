Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Demolishing Morality and Love in America
Influence upon Western Culture and Law and Order
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
30
Luvox (fluvoxamine): Too dangerous to treat COVID
Years ago, it became apparent to me that fluvoxamine was the most dangerous SSRI antidepressant...
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
111
How Dr. Henry Ealy saved me personally, and now the rest of the world
When I became ill, Dr. Ealy joined a spontaneous team of COVID experts who supervised my treatment...
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
62
Heroic doctor dies days after exposing deadly COVID-Vax component
We are being controlled, steered, managed, stifled, misdirected, propagandized, lied to, frightened, restrained, repressed, and generally bamboozled at…
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
217
Living life to the fullest, finding joy, and practical steps to stop weather manipulation
being honorable, pursuing the truth, and making sure the inevitable opposition does not compromise our love of life and people
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
19
Alfred Kinsey: Redefining agony as ecstasy--stealing childhood innocence
a scientific fraud so great that it caused a seismic shift in American, indeed Western civilization....
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
90
"Just Eggs" Isn't eggs at all....It's mung beans, canola oil and more....not an egg in sight!
Farmers, ranchers, backyard chicken raisers, and all hungry people are on the front lines of the food wars!
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
126
Farmers Fight Back...Tractor Blockades, Burning Hay Bales and Animal Manure Showers
Agenda 2030 Aimed at Destroying Life as We Know It!
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles are in COVID Vaccines; a new report says they are safe for humans....They are lying!
SciTechDaily calls graphene oxide nanoparticles a “wonder material” that is now “verified safe” in humans by new research.1 It further declares graphene…
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
202
Peter Breggin MD on The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Overprescribing America with Dr. Peter Breggin
Published first on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network Feb 28, 2024, 4:00 AM In this episode, Tudor Dixon discusses the overprescribing of…
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
11

February 2024

WHO threatens us with "Disease X" to push the Pandemic Treaty!
It's time to get out of the UN and the WHO
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
36
"Welcome, Welcome, Our Wonderful Audience!"
We have over 57,000 subscribers
  
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
56
