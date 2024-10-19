Log House at Mountain Farm Museum in Great Smokeys National Park

Hurricane Helene swept in with a ferocity that was both unprecedented and unpredicted. It chewed up the Gulf Coast of Florida and then clawed its way through Georgia and took a bite out of Northwestern South Carolina before sitting upon the mountain country of Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee where the Appalachian communities have clung to the sides of the mountains for centuries. The flooding in those communities has been apocalyptic, wiping towns, hamlets, bridges, roadways, and landmarks off the map. Included in the damage was a described dam failure—a catastrophic event in itself. Scrubbed by torrential rains, rampaging rivers, swollen dams, and cascades of mud where the very ground has given way, the damage has been inestimable. Since the beginning of the storm, North Carolina has had a total of 1,266 road closures.

Infrastructure Wiped from the Map

North Carolina Department of Transportation Road Status since Hurricane Helene 2024

NC Department of Transportation map of road closures, click to see update on the web

The hurricane hit three weeks ago. The best we can conclude at this time from spotty reporting mostly via social media is that many parts of the region will never be the same. Whether that was the plan to begin with is hard to pin down and harder to face, but there are increasing “coincidences” and unexpected consequences of this event.

Official number of dead are now reported at 125 souls for North Carolina, with almost 100 people still officially missing. But reports from the ground continue to indicate great disparity in numbers of missing and whole towns gone, body recovery of dead is ongoing, and that there are continuing deaths among survivors of the storm. Tennessee has similar disparities. Search and rescue and recovery canine teams are there, looking for survivors, identifying the dead. As of October 11, one searcher reported they contacted 60 families who had had no help since the disaster hit September 26th in the Pole Creek Baptist Church area of Buncombe County.

Update: increasing on-site personal accounts report thousands dead. In contrast, the federal government offical death toll is still below 250 deaths. One alt-news site states that the Red Cross refuses to specify how many people have been reunited. The account continues: “With perhaps over 10,000 missing people—We the People do not know the real number. We fear there is zero chance the death toll is truly so relatively low. We have seen the pictures. We know tens of thousands of people did not or could not evacuate. We know that search and rescue took far too long to reach people. And we know lots of remote areas were totally wiped out, under 15 feet or more of water.” This is a massive cluster of catastrophes—each bridge down, community cut off, town washed away, hospital destroyed, family divided, and uncounted thousands dead according to locals.

There are also growing reports from residents of Black Mountain, NC of being forced out of their homes by FEMA and that their homes are being condemned. FEMA established new regulations September 9, 2024 that expanded rebuilding requirements at great additional cost to some property owners, where rebuilding is allowed at all. The FEMA 50% rule required that properties that have suffered ‘substantial damage’ (where the cost of repair is 50% more than market value of the property) upgraded flood plain management standards must be met. In some areas “you just shouldn’t build back” says the North Carolina Governor in a New York Times interview.

Multiple reports indicate that FEMA has either been totally absent or has been preventing volunteer rescue and even turning away or confiscating supplies and goods brought in by volunteers for survivors. Rumors of ‘local militia hunting FEMA’ were unfounded. One person was arrested “in connection to the threat.” Famously, Vice President Harris announced the release of $750 to individuals who are low income and affected by the disaster. A pittance for Americans who have literally lost everything. Sara Carter talked to North Carolina sheriffs who asked that the federal government stay out of the way and let the “good people around the mountain area and the foothills take care of their own because you’re nothing more than a boat anchor.”

In contrast to FEMA, private citizens and volunteers are organizing relief help or sending goods and supplies. Patriots of Valor reports their site at a VFW post in Wilkesboro, NC has a “football field-sized area filled with supplied that still need to be packed and shipped to the affected area.” Their call to action and request of volunteers and additional storage was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with full contact details for those wishing to help.

Improvements, Step by Step, Mile by Mile

Meanwhile, improvements are being made….pole by pole, mile by mile of electrical wire. Indiana linemen came into North Carolina and just helped get electricity back into Black Mountain. Over 60 Starlinks have been deployed into by volunteer and “expert survival dad” Shawn Hendrix into difficult and damaged locations in Western North Carolina. Samaritans Purse just delivered 52 whole house generators to Little Creek community which is facing the coming winter without power.

Word that some people are living in tents in dropping temperatures is true. The mountains get cold very early in the fall and temperatures are down into the 40s.

Swannanoa, NC tent housing

United Cajun Navy is a private nonprofit that is organized to provide relief help and search and rescue during disasters. The Cajun Navy reports they are still in the air and on the ground and working on recovery with their partners. They report they just found two more deceased today. The video footage shows completely destroyed homes and business structures, trees scattered like pick up sticks, mud, rocks, water everywhere. And overhead, a puffy, cloud dotted, deep blue sky, free of chemtrails and haze.

Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian rescue and relief operation with stellar reputation and God-inspired desire, has set up in several locations to reach into the most desolate and isolated regions of North Carolina and Tennessee to help the families who have been ripped out of their homes. This charity has organized “more than 250 helicopter and fixed-wing missions” delivering “generators, fuel, heaters, blankets, medical kids, food, water, and Starlinks” to affected and damaged communities.

And voting? There are lines out the doors for early voting, even in the hardest hit counties. Tennessee citizens who suffered from the Helene disaster are also lined up and voting.

Businesses, including Outdoor Adventure Rafting’s vacation outpost on the Tennessee-North Carolina border are opening their doors to house disaster victims who no longer have a home. Owner Sara Beth’s facility has over 115 beds, more room for air mattresses, power, wifi, free food, until next May.

Convoys of “mules and skid steers” are enroute to head into unreachable areas that were cut off by the hurricane. Loads of hay are being donated by area farmers to feed cows in North Carolina.

Outdoor Adventure Rafting Vacation Facilities and Sheltered Survivors of Helene

So Many Unanswered Questions

And there are so many unanswered questions. In our earlier reports, we addressed the various rich resources in these mountains, that become more valuable if the human population is removed. And there are a multitude of discussions arising about how the weather is being controlled and the storms directed to this region—in great part, it is speculated, because of those untapped riches and because the UN and the Global Predators want to depopulate the countryside and cripple the Red states. See all our reports on our Substack, here.

Although the manipulation of storms may be considered speculative, the untapped resources are hard fact. There are two major lithium companies that have approved permits and other bureaucratic barriers being swept aside to enable them to activate their mines. A unique quartz mine also exists in those NC mountains, which will much more easily open now that residents are scattered due to the storm. The precious wilderness areas in the mountains that can be returned to nature are also factual—with that region of the East Coast being considered one of the most precious natural conservation areas in the US.

A new mystery is the sudden presence of the FEMA camp that is has sprung up practically overnight west of Asheville, North Carolina to house FEMA employees and contractors. It is designed to hold over 700 personnel according to journalist Anne Vandersteel who hiked in to interview officials on site. While filming, Vandersteel documented two huge “tornado shelters” (giant, tractor trailor -length windowless tubes) being driven on site. North Carolina is not Tornado Alley, and I am not the only citizen wondering if there is some other hidden reason for those ‘shelters.’

Two Tornado Shelters Being Brought into 700 person FEMA Facility, Asheville, NC

We Make Up the Fabric of America

North Carolina, Tennessee and other affected states including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina deserve to remain in our thoughts and to receive our support through trustworthy volunteer nonprofit organizations.

We must be witnesses to the carnage, volunteers for relief efforts, advocates for the survivors, detectives to identify the predators, and noble citizens who demand, at every level that our municipalities, our states, our sheriffs, mayors, governors, our federal Representatives and Senators, our US Administrators remember their responsibilities, defend and uphold the US Constitution, and protect human life.

The communities and individuals affected by this disaster are reminding us every day of what makes the fabric of America. It began with visionaries who created a government that enabled humans to flourish, speak freely, defend themselves, and become personally responsible for their own futures. In opposition to these principles we were isolated, driven apart, frightened, anonymized and restrained during the lockdowns of COVID.

A new post on X illustrates the American spirit that still beats within the heart of our country.

A subcontractor for the farm bureau came to my house yesterday. As he was leaving, he said this in tears: I’ve been doing this job for a long time. I’ve been many places. I’ve never seen communities come together on such an epic level as I have seen in these mountains. From day one, ordinary people have seen their neighbors suffering, and selflessly refused to lay down and wait for help to come. I’ve seen these ordinary people do more in one day than most agencies can do in months. I see God moving in this place...

The communities and individuals of the mountain country of Appalachia remind us that it will take more than a monster hurricane and federal malevolence to reset Red America. Americans are putting their shoulders to the critical task of reclaiming our country and reestablishing the traditional American values and principles that have been abandoned by our captured federal government.

