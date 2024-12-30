Sheriffs and Citizens of America, Unite!
Our national government has betrayed its given role as the defender of America’s citizens and their rights and instead become the greatest adversary of the American people.
No one gets to the heart of what’s now needed in America more than Sheriff Richard Mack of Graham County, Arizona. He focuses on the untapped constitutional powers of every sheriff in America to enforce the Bill of Rights as a protector of our most treasured freedoms.
With great clarity, he also describes how states’ rights under the Tenth Amendment, or federalism, can be another great bulwark against the growing abuse of all our rights by the federal government. Our national government has betrayed its given role as the defender of America’s citizens and their rights and instead become the greatest adversary of the American people.
Sheriff Mack brought to the U.S. Supreme Court a vital and highly successful case supporting states’ rights and federalism called Mack/Printz v. the United States.
The Mack/Printz v US case has been hailed as the most powerful Tenth Amendment decision in US history. Obtain copies of the “Supreme Court Case for Stat Sovereignty” from Sheriff Mack’s organization.
We found Sheriff Mack truly inspiring. His work in strengthening sheriffs as America’s ultimate defenders of our freedom on a personal and local level is incredibly important and will raise your hopes for the future.
His work and organization, the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), is critical to the great battle between good and evil that looms large with the election of President Trump.
Sheriff Mack’s book, The County Sheriff: America’s Last Hope and can be obtained from his website.
You are one of my heros Dr Breggin. I will be forever grateful 💥🌸💥
I purchased your book “Toxic Psychiatry” in 2012 after finding your website.
What psychiatrists told me in March 2011 did not make sense. They labelled me with “Bipolar”.
I asked myself how they could predict my future behaviour.
Boom!
Everyone should buy this book and give to their sheriff.