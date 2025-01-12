Dr. Peter Breggin and journalist Brannon Howse have an in-depth and vigorous discussion about what really is driving the Los Angeles fires. Here’s a hint: the global predators want to wipe the landscape clean to build a global city that will be planned by the globalists creating an international city independent of the United States and subject to the United Nations and world governance. See the interview here. See the original LA Fires story below.

