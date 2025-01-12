Will the LA Fires Now Make Shovel Ready the Globalist Plan for 15 Minute Cities Written up in December of 2020?
Dr. Peter Breggin talks with Brannon Howse on WorldViewTube
Dr. Peter Breggin and journalist Brannon Howse have an in-depth and vigorous discussion about what really is driving the Los Angeles fires. Here’s a hint: the global predators want to wipe the landscape clean to build a global city that will be planned by the globalists creating an international city independent of the United States and subject to the United Nations and world governance. See the interview here. See the original LA Fires story below.
Check out this DARPA document (shared by Eccentrik) on using forest fires as weapons of war:
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/AD0509724.pdf
