Dr. Peter Breggin was delighted recently to sit down with Alex Newman for a succinct discussion on the drone swarms being reported in New Jersey, up and down the East Coast, and across the US. You may find this by far the most insightful analysis of this enormous effort by the DoD and Homeland Security to enforce further controls over the American people at the very moment that there is a movement to vastly limit these threatening powers.

Here is their conversation on Rumble:

Alex Newman has also highlighted and shared the “Conversations that Matter” interview on his Substack below. We consider Alex Newman one of the most important analysts to follow as we navigate our way through 2025 and beyond. He has done exceptional work exposing the totalitarian intents of the UN, WHO and other globalist organizations.

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators