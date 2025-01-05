Drones in US Skies a Psyop for DoD Power Grab, Warns Legendary Psychiatrist
"Conversations that Matter"-- Dr. Peter Breggin Interviewed by Alex Newman with New American
Dr. Peter Breggin was delighted recently to sit down with Alex Newman for a succinct discussion on the drone swarms being reported in New Jersey, up and down the East Coast, and across the US. You may find this by far the most insightful analysis of this enormous effort by the DoD and Homeland Security to enforce further controls over the American people at the very moment that there is a movement to vastly limit these threatening powers.
Here is their conversation on Rumble:
Alex Newman has also highlighted and shared the “Conversations that Matter” interview on his Substack below. We consider Alex Newman one of the most important analysts to follow as we navigate our way through 2025 and beyond. He has done exceptional work exposing the totalitarian intents of the UN, WHO and other globalist organizations.
Trump said "shoot them down" NOT because that is his personal answer. He said it to expose the flaw in the logic of what the people are being told about the drones. He has not yet been sworn in and not really in a position to say more. The question will be, once he is sworn in, how much can he confide in the American people that won't bring on mass hysteria.
Don't jump the gun on Trump. He can't be perfect because God did not give him perfect choices for all his appointees... just some!
If it has no visible means of propulsion it is not a drone. If it can change direction suddenly and abruptly it is not a drone. If it can suddenly appear and disappear it is not a drone. If it can stay aloft for long hours and even days without refueling it is not a drone. If the government seems to be unable to make it go away it is not a drone. If it can travel faster than the speed of sound without creating a sonic boom it is not a drone. C’mon people, the truth is obvious if you just take a minute to cleanse your mental blocks. And this truth has been around for millennia.