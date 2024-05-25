Listen now:

Imagine being part of the orbiting circle of participants who make up the constellation around the Royal Family of Great Britain. Our guest, journalist Elizabeth Nickson, gave us a glimpse of that glittering life on today’s program.

As a reporter with the London Bureau of Time, then Life Magazine, and later other major outlets, Elizabeth was assigned to get close and ultimately to get an interview with Princess Diana. This process was battle planned out over a couple of years with a chef, dining room, clothing allowance and a social secretary who had close connections with the Royal Family. Elizabeth described preparations that needed to be done to make her way into the trust and engagement with the family, including dozens of events and private affairs, culminating in being able to host a party for Princess Diana.

She was also able to interview Margaret Thatcher, albeit about wardrobe and clothing, not affairs of state.

From this beginning, we delved into the world of power and the encroaching evil that we see, especially in the increasing signs of the practice of the occult—most recently, the unveiling of the first official portrait of King Charles.

But the more deeply that we try to identify and expose wickedness—pedophilia, the occult, the Global Predators, the more we need to be girded in faith and the protection of God. An important reminder to us all as we navigate our way through this time of world upheaval.

But where is God? One of the most striking observations Elizabeth made about modern life was that she noticed that old documents always spoke of virtue, faith, and the Christian love of God. These include letters and casually written communications as well as documents of the state. So many old documents made plain the fact that God was a prominent aspect of daily life. Now, we don’t see that embrace of Godliness.

In contrast to the world of English royalty that Elizabeth was assigned to connect with and write about as a young journalist, Elizabeth is thoughtful and caring.

In her Christmas of 2023 Substack essay, “We Hold These Truths to be Self-Evident,” Elizabeth Nickson said:

“We stand within a massive majority, but we are facing the same evil that the American founders faced: people who want to force us into prison-cities as serfs, harvest our labor, eat our energy, and will do any foul thing they can, because if we win, they will be pursued to the gates of hell.”

In the face of their evil, we must be sober-minded, methodical, and implacable. And take prisoners even if it takes fifty years to prosecute them all and flush out their crimes against us. Because this abomination, this Absurdistan, must never happen again.

You can find Elizabeth Nickson on her substack at Welcome to Absurdistan.

