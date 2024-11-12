Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

If you haven’t heard of J. J. Carrell, we hope you will soon be hearing him everywhere in the media. He is one of the most inspired new leaders fighting for freedom under God in the world today.

But first, an aside, a look into my spirit and two great songs that capture how I feel about the show and the turn of events surrounding the election. I feel it takes something like the grandeur of great music to set the stage for the interview with J. J. Carrell.

For months, my wife Ginger and I have devoted all of our available time—often most of our waking hours—to writing columns and talking on the media, not just in support of Trump but also in support of all of us facing the truth that enormous powers are gathering like weird and wild beasts descending on America to crush and devour her before she can stand up against them.

We spoke of the most important challenges the politicians on either side seem afraid to confront—that this election was one of the great cosmic clashes between good and evil in the history of the world. That meant Donald Trump would need the support of millions of us if he won—and even if he lost. The battle is for the ages and for right now.

To me, the election was the most important since George Washington was accused of wanting to be King. Instead, the great man respected the Constitution far more than he wanted to rule men, and he became our first President. In doing so, he assured the fledgling constitutional democracy of as good a start as possible.

Now Trump, accused that he too wanted to be a king or dictator, was running for his second term as President. My wife and I, like many other freedom fighters, knew he was on our side against all sorts of evil, from communism and collectivism to the utter destruction of America, paving the way for godless globalist domination.

I love music, but my appreciation does not go as deeply as many others. Yet something overcame me in the days before the election. I began listening to the Battle Hymn of the Republic, all kinds of versions of it as if seeking the perfect one to make my own. I wasn’t sure what I would do with it other than to reinforce my soul. Here are the opening words from the first and fourth stanzas which impressed me the most:

Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord:

He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

He hath loosed the fatal lightning of his terrible swift sword:

His truth is marching on.

He has sounded forth the trumpet that shall never call retreat;

He is sifting out the hearts of men before his judgment-seat:

Oh! be swift, my soul, to answer Him! be jubilant, my feet!

Our God is marching on.

After Donald Trump’s victory in the voting for President of the United States of America, his assembled team sang “How Great Thou Art.” It was heartfelt and beautiful. It was perfectly appropriate. All of us had just witnessed a miracle:

O Lord my God, When I in awesome wonder,

Consider all the worlds Thy Hands have made;

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,

Thy power throughout the universe displayed.

Then sings my soul, My savior God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Savior God, to Thee,

How Great Thou Art, How Great Thou art!

For me, the two songs summed up my struggles about this incredible election day. The Battle Hymn of the Republic represented my awareness that we are in a great war, greater even than the Civil War, where the song gained fame because today’s war is really a world war, not merely for America’s heart and soul but for the heart and soul of humankind.

If the corrupt progressives, the corrupt capitalists, the Chinese Communists, the E.U., NATO, WHO, and the U.N., and all self-appointed elites have their way, they will destroy our way of life. We must bring all our skills and gifts to the war to build a golden era, or we will be driven into millennia of global suffering afflicting every corner of the Earth.

How Great Thou Art, sung after the victory, was lovely. It was a relief to take a moment and thank God. But we must not let ourselves stray far from the urgent sounds of “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the Coming of the Lord,” with which soldiers marched forward to confront death in the name of human freedom and God.

Now, what does this have to do with today’s interview, which took place the day after the election? We purposely chose our guest, J. J. Carrell, a man who recently retired from 24 years of service in the United States Border Patrol. He looks incredibly young and strong, by our standards, still in his forties, married, with a 13-year-old son. J.J. was ideal for today as an extraordinarily well-informed and articulate man who loves God and truly stands for America First.

If I’d been able to do it, I would have alternated some background music for the show, playing, at one time or another, the Battle Hymn of the Republic or How Great Thou Art. Try hearing these two songs in your mind as background as you listen to this remarkable hour about those of us who praise God for the election but fear skipping even a single beat in the escalating war between good and evil.

