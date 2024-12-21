There are two tragedies in America that have continued to receive far too little attention, and both continue to be in the shadows. They differ greatly, but they confirm the extent to which America has become a satellite of predatory globalism under its progressive government with nearly lifeless stand-ins like Joe and Kamala.

One is the concocted “insurrection” of January 6, 2021. Here is how Google takes us directly to a Wikipedia explanation that still blames President Trump for an event that was wholly orchestrated by the progressive governance:

“On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was attacked by a mob of supporters of then President Donald Trump in an attempted self-coup d’état, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.”

For a brief time, I was a consultant to one of these victims, called insurrectionists, who sent me interior Capitol surveillance footage of three police officers opening the external doors for a group of MAGAs as peaceful as everyday visitors. After one of the three cops took a phone message, he gestured for the other two officers to open the doors wide for all the “insurrectionists” to enter the Capitol building.

They came in like mild-mannered tourists, many of them easily identifiable, including my potential legal client; passed through an open area, where a second security camera showed the police pleasantly escorting them through a second set of doors and up a stairway deeper into the Capitol. Even this victim’s own court-appointed lawyer would not allow the use of the videos as a defense against trespassing, and all communication with my potential legal client was quickly broken.

Hundreds of innocent people now remain locked up, railroaded by a hostile government and a hostile D.C. court system with the purpose of destroying the MAGA movement and Donald Trump and frightening the whole world with a supposed insurrection in America whose only violence was probably from paid rioters dressed more like Antifa than like MAGA.

The second tragedy is much more recent, even more widespread, but perpetrated by the same globalist motivation of destroying Conservative America. It’s the government response to Hurricane Helene’s crushing blow against parts of North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. As if pinpointed for destruction, Helene attacked those states’ rural and mountain populations, mostly representing MAGA and conservative people. Thousands of people had their homes, businesses, schools, and churches swept away by torrential rivers and buried by massive landslides or crushed by falling trees.

Two citizen journalists have responded with deep empathy to this destruction of lives and communities. One is the cohost of our show, Ginger Ross Breggin. The other is physician Margaret Ferrante, a trained anesthesiologist and intensivist, who drew the wrath of savage California officials for insisting on telling the truth to her patients during Covid and providing good treatment to thousands of patients. Her heroic story is, in itself, worth listening to, but she too has become a resource for people concerned about the handling of the aftermath of Helene.

Both Ginger Breggin and Margaret Ferrante emphasize the almost complete absence of state and federal responses in Tennessee and North Carolina, with few of the expected responders showing up from FEMA, the military, the National Guard, or even the Red Cross.

Instead, hundreds, perhaps thousands, of volunteers have shown up, some trekking in and some descending like angels in helicopters. It’s not a single mountain that was damaged. There are over 30 communities scattered through the Appalachian range in Western North Carolina alone, isolated and hard to reach with a single mountain road connecting the towns to the outside world. Eastern Tennessee was similarly scarred.

In the absence of federal, state, and Red Cross assistance, a veritable army of citizen volunteers have descended upon those communities, often connecting ahead of time with local volunteers who have taken on the responsibility of coordinating donations, assistance, fielding calls for help, and more. The most urgent present need is to get secure housing for the hundreds of families and individuals who were made homeless when their homes were demolished by the hurricane. These people are still living in tents, sheds, and other completely uninsulated structures as winter is descending in the mountains and temperatures are falling below freezing.

Margaret Ferrante is helping on-the-ground nonprofit organizations and churches in coordinating the ongoing rescue of Americans literally left out in the cold by our federal and state administrations. She has traveled to the region once and will probably be returning.

