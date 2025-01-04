There is currently a case before the Hague that will determine the UN’s capacity to bully the rest of the world on climate change. Here is the UN’s statement on the importance of the ongoing legal case:

This opinion on climate change can help inform subsequent judicial proceedings such as domestic cases, influence the diplomatic process and will likely be cited in thousands of climate-driven lawsuits around the world…

The Latest UN Move to Seize Global Power Based on Climate

That sounds ominously important! The UN describes the influence it expects to have over the world based on the threat of global warming.

The UN article that they are introducing is titled “Landmark climate change hearing represents largest ever case before UN World Court.” Really important!

The UN Describes the Purpose of the Trial

Here is the UN’s description of what the trial is about — which comes down to the UN’s desire to take over the world on behalf of its collectivist masters:

The hearings broadly concern the obligations of States with respect to climate change and the legal consequences of these obligations. They are significant because they represent the international community’s efforts to come up with a legal framework for addressing climate change.

More simply put, the court is being asked to provide clarity on international law with respect to climate change. The legal advice it provides may, in turn, influence any multilateral processes involving climate action.

The two central questions asked of the court are as follows:

1. What are the obligations of States under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from anthropogenic [human caused] emissions of greenhouse gases for States and for present and future generations; 2. What are the legal consequences under these obligations for States where they, by their acts and omissions, have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment, with respect to: a. States, including, in particular, small island developing States, which due to their geographical circumstances and level of development, are injured or specifically affected by, or are particularly vulnerable to, the adverse effects of climate change? b. Peoples and individuals of the present and future generations affected by the adverse effects of climate change?

Is the UN overreaching — trying to get its own world court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to outline what the UN can do to control other nations in the name of climate change and, furthermore, what specific “responsibilities” can it force on these nations?

Suppose It’s All Fake?

But what if that climate effect doesn’t exist at all, or suppose that the supposed danger, increased CO2 in the world, is actually good for the world? My own research confirms that plant, animal, and human life expands and thrives as the world grows warm and there’s more food for plant life and less freezing weather for plant, animal, and human life.

Suppose climate change was a figment of the imagination of a somewhat deranged Al Gore, based not on a scientific course (which he never took) and not based on a scientist he cites (who disagrees with him) but based on Al’s days at an extremely left wring theological school who seems to have replaced the Christian End Times with the Progressive End Times to push for the triumph of those we call the global predators.

Our Guest: Filmmaker Joel Gilbert

Our Guest this week on America Out Loud PULSE directly addresses the fabrication of climate warming as promoted by Al Gore. He once worked for Al Gore, but Gore wouldn’t talk with him about the roots of his thinking, which our guest, filmmaker Joel Gilbert, was exploring. When he couldn’t get Gore himself, he did in-depth research into Gore’s life and books, and then Joel created an AI talking video replica of the former Vice President and failed Presidential Candidate. And so we get to see filmmaker Joel Gilbert interviewing an AI version of Al Gore, and while that’s a little creepy, the result is a refreshing splash of reality — the truth about the source of the latest progressive justification for taking over the world. Here’s the trailer for The Climate According to AI Al Gore. Additional information about both Joel Gilbert and his research on Al Gore can be found here. And Joel Gilbert can be found on X, (formerly known as Twitter) here.

Published on AmericaOutLoud.news December 27, 2024.

