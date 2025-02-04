by Peter R. Breggin MD

President Donald Trump’s meeting today, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, is Trump’s first meeting with a foreign head of state. And Trump arranges it in the midst of his incredible campaign to reestablish America First as our national policy. What’s the ultimate importance of this meeting?

At first glance, President Trump is simply reminding the nation and the world that America and Israel are strong allies. Since Israel is a Jewish state, it is also a reminder that Trump stands fast with the Jewish people, as he did in his first term when he became the first U.S. President to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Isreal. This action enraged the hornet’s nest of globalism and antisemitism at the UN, resulting in 128 nations voting for a UN resolution that condemned his action. Only nine nations voted against the resolution.

But many question Trump’s support of Israel. Is it driven by the power of the Jewish and Israeli lobby? Is it motivated by the seemingly close ties between our CIA and Israel’s Mossad? Will it lead to increased antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world?

In reality, the core of America First and the core of Judaism and Israel have enormous similarities. As I described in my book, Wow, I’m an American: How to Live Like our nation’s Heroic Founders, many of the Founders felt inspired by the Hebrew Bible, especially the Exodus of the Jews to freedom.

America First and the Jewish State Against Globalism

Although I have been very critical of Netanyahu as a globalist, my hope is that Trump’s America First policies will embolden Netanyahu to establish an Israel First policy in contrast to his earlier promotion of globalism. As Trump declared in his stunning address to the UN in 2017, America First is a policy for all nations in opposition to their destruction by the global predators.

Both an independent America and an independent Israel are inherently threatening to the emerging global domination that we call the Western and the Eastern Global Empires, as well as to the less powerful Islamic Global Empire which most immediately threatens Israel.

Empires are collectivist. In order to enslave humanity, they must submerge the people of the world into a more easily controlled “global mass” or exterminate them. The globalists can only accomplish their aims if most people can be forced to give up their individual freedom, their national and cultural identities, and their belief in being personally created in the image of a loving God who endows them with the rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness.

When crushing free peoples seems impossible to achieve, empires must exterminate them. Empires have always sought to crush autonomous, freedom loving peoples, or to exterminate them. Several empires over history have attempted to exterminate the Jews of Israel, including the Babylonians, the Greeks and the Romans. Numerous empires have tried to destroy America, from the original British Empire, through the Nazi, Japanese and U.S.S.R. empires, and continuing today with Western Global Empire and the Chinese Communists at the head of the Eastern Global Empire.

Much as America First and America as a genuine republic threatens those who want to dominate the world, so does Judaism and Israel, although both in recent times have been tragically moving toward globalism. Globalism, remember, is collectivism and its enemy is individualism, including a pride in one’s identity and determination to preserve it. Therefore, both America and Israel are prime targets for destruction.

Globalism as an Enemy of the Jews

The Jews are the one and only people that has survived for millennia, long before the written word, as an identifiable nationality (Israel), an identifiable religion (Judaism), an identifiable language (Hebrew) and an identifiable source book (the Hebrew Bible). Even more striking, the Jewish people have an identifiable God, the one true God of the Judeo-Christian world. No other people have a historical identity that compares to the Jews in their several-thousand-year existence. No other nation has maintained any one of these qualities for such a length of time and with such clarity—an identifiable nationality, religion, language, and source book, capped with a claim for bringing God to the world.

And so, the Jews represent to dictators and totalitarians the one and only group whose identity has never been eradicated by time, or by enemies from within and without. Until they have wiped out the Jews, every violent and ambitious tyrant has a frustration in this group it cannot completely tame or eradicate. The existence of the Jews represents a last flicker of freedom as the world darkens with oppression. Perhaps that is one of the messages to be taken from the Holocaust—if the Jews and their legacy, including one God, can be wiped out, then evil will know no limits. In predatory, top-down organized globalism, we face the evil of worldwide totalitarianism.

Meanwhile, a powerful alliance between a proud and independent United States and a proud and independent Israel should expedite the doom of globalism.

