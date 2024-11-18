The first couple of weeks after President Donald Trump’s election have been a whirlwind of news, forecasting big changes after the inauguration in January 2025. Some positive effects of the election have been both important and immediate.

Immediate Impacts of Election Results

Republican commentator Liz Wheeler itemized effects in the first 48 hours after election results were in. We corroborated every one of these items by using Yandex.com, which we recommend to everyone. Many of these events are actual news headlines of articles.

-Stock market hit record high

-Migrant caravan at our border dissolves

-Hamas calls for end of war

-Bitcoin hits record high

-Putin ready to end Ukraine war

-Qatar kicks out Hamas leaders

-EU will buy US gas, not Russian gas

-Putin will sell oil in US dollars

-Zelensky phones Trump and Elon

-NYC Mayor ends vouchers for illegals

-Mexico to stop migrants at US border

-China wants to work peacefully with us

-Big US company to move out of China

What a remarkable beginning to a bright future!

President Trump Appointment of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and Creation of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

President Trump has been issuing rapid appointments of some of his closest advisors and supporters, and his statements have begun to illuminate his vison for how the bloated federal bureaucracy will be gutted. Key to his vision are the appointments of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as Co-Directors of the new Department of Government Efficiency, (DOGE). The appointments were announced on November 12th on Truth Social, where President Trump is publishing all his statements. Trump declared:

I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal Agencies--Essential to the “Save America” Movement. This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” stated Mr. Musk. It will become, potentially, “The Manhattan Project” of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of “DOGE” for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of government Efficiency will provide advice and partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before. I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy and make the U.S. Government accountable to “WE THE PEOPLE.” Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026- A smaller Government with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!

Elon Musk announces all the DOGE Department Actions “Will be Posted Online for Maximum Transparency”

DOGE’s first act was to go live on X (formerly known as Twitter) “for maximum transparency.” Musk says all the department’s actions "will be posted online for maximum transparency." In a world where the US federal government long ago devolved into Byzantine secrecy, transparency will be a refreshing change.

Trump Creates Council of National Energy

President Trump announced the creation of the Council of National Energy, to be made up of all departments and agencies involved in the work of producing all forms of American Energy. This announcement was made within the formal announcement of the appointment of Director of Energy. Formation of this new council shows President Trump is not just relying on DOGE, which has a target of completion to July 4, 2026, but is forming working relationships in new ways within his Cabinet that can carry the goals of modernization, efficiency, ingenuity and entrepreneurship into the future.. Trump declared in part:

…The Council of National Energy will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy. This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the Economy, and by focusing on INNOVATION over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation… As Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new “Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.” …

A Triumphant Return to Madison Square Garden in His Hometown

On November 16th, Trump returned to Madison Square Garden for a UFC fight surrounded by some of his closest advisors and new Cabinet appointments including

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Co-directors of Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence

Robert F Kennedy Jr., Director of Health and Human Services

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump

Dana White, UFC owner

Joe Rogan, and many more.

Video of President Trump’s entrance into Madison Square Garden for the UFC event, just weeks after his hugely successful pre-election rally, was a triumphant moment and a celebration of his successful campaign. The stadium roared with the chant of “USA! USA!” from every corner.

The elation and enthusiasm of the crowd expresses the excitement and hope so many of us have for America’s future. It is an American celebration of a whole new kind, politically. It’s a celebration of strength and masculinity, independence, freedom, patriotism and brave choices. Look out world—America is going to be great again!