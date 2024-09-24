The predatory globalists — that worldwide cabal of control freaks who want to capture and enslave us all to increase their glory, control, and power — are getting sloppy. Or desperate.

In between taking cracks at assassinating President Trump, the Deep State has now targeted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with a lascivious and undocumented libel psyop designed to derail Kennedy supporters who have been drawn toward voting for Trump.

Kennedy has been extraordinary and inspiring in identifying the grave dangers associated with continuing to install Democrat administrations, and he is redirecting voters to consider casting their ballots for Trump. Dr. Peter Breggin described RFK Jrs’ courage:

On August 23, 2024, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., known to all of us as Bobby Kennedy, told the world that, after deep prayer, he would support Donald Trump’s election to a second term. Throughout his career, Bobby has been protecting children, including their brains and minds, from pollution, vaccines, and other threats. That is why he founded the Children’s Defense Fund. Although his work dovetailed with ours, we never connected, in part because of political differences and sadly because we lacked appreciation of the danger of vaccines in general. Americans, we have now witnessed one of the few times in our lives when a man with a substantial amount of power and money is defying his constituency and the global powers by throwing his weight behind Donald Trump. His speech and actions are earth-shaking, not merely because he endorsed President Trump, not even because he explicitly exposed the corrupt death throes of the Democratic Party, and not even because he took a profoundly moral stand in defense of America and its children. In supporting Trump, the first and only openly anti-globalist, pro-America president since George Washington, Bobby Kennedy is daring to defy the darkest and most deadly power in the world — powerful predatory globalists who corrupted and coopted the Democrat Party and who are trying to take America down. [READ MORE]

We believe, because of his successful efforts, RFK Jr. is now suffering a coordinated media attack designed to discredit and distract him from his campaigning for Trump. Dr. Naomi Wolf eloquently described the strategy for attacking RFK Jr. and dissected the “story:”

It’s difficult even to follow the trajectory of the story, since legacy media propaganda and hit-piece campaigns are so co-ordinated now, and so universalized. But on Friday Sept 20 2024 “the story” appeared all at once, in the constellation of news outlets guaranteed (developed?) to jump on any smear train that neo-Marxist globalists (yes, we need to coin that term) set in motion. Puck.com ran a salacious summary of what the news site called, providing no evidence, “the sexting scandal”. The Daily Beast reported that the married RFK Jr had what the news outlet overtly and in a thoroughly defamatory way, termed an “affair.” A “source”, meaning an unnamed source, said that the Presidential candidate had also boasted that he had “intimate” photos of 31-year-old New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The word “Intimate”, also included in the headline, is not attributed to anyone. It is just floating around, as if RFK Jr said it, but there is no evidence presented that RFK Jr said it. [READ MORE]

This is the invisible hand of the Global Predator. The Deep State players are acting cavalierly and in desperation as they watch RFK Jr skyrocket in popularity along with Trump. We see the orchestrated media, finely tuned, all singing together in their innuendo. There is a conductor. He used to be hidden, but his shadow is moving across the landscape of our lives, and he is leaving a trail.

We see you now, monster. We see your direction and your influence against your critics, Trump and now RFK Jr. We see your sloppiness in your two assassination attempts. The planning and coordination of the absence of standard Secret Service procedure has been so poorly camouflaged that the glaring omissions and mistakes make the US Secret Service a national embarrassment.

We see you in the ham-fisted oppression and dismissal of basic science and ethical medical principles and practices that have resulted in tens of millions of people being permanently wounded and at least two million persons killed in the first two years from the effects of the so-called COVID “vaccine.” The trail of dead and wounded grows, and still, your shadow moves. You are alarmed now as we, your targeted victims, become aware of your malevolent presence in our lives. Your growing desperation makes you careless. We see you, and we are now on the hunt. We are on your trail.

The gorgeous abundance of our natural world and our lives together has receded and feels remote to us now under your shadow and your influence. But we remember. Without your hulking presence, we can regain our freedom and our well-being. We can aid the sick, comfort the grieving, mend the shattered hearts, minds, and lives of friends, family, and fellow citizens. We can begin to rebuild our best lives and our best selves possible under the shining glow of a loving God.

We see you now, Monster, and we are coming.'

Primary Author: Ginger Breggin

Originally published on AmericaOutLoud.news