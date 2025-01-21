Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Since the first time Man planted a garden or fought a battle, weather has been vital to success and survival. The weather has famously decided wars. In some cases, weather has been the key factor in the rise and fall of whole Empires. Like many other contemporary real experts, today’s guest, Jim Lee, is an independent researcher, in this case, into weather modification.

Why Weather Matters

George Washington avoided surrendering his army in the Battle of Long Island by deceiving the British about his movements and then withdrawing 9,000 men, supplies, and cannons overnight and into the next morning across the East River while a fog miraculously provided cover. If that Providential escape had failed, the War of Independence could have ended.

Napoleon attacked Imperial Russia as winter arrived and was soundly defeated by both poor planning and the vicious cold, decimating the French army, which had over 100,000 men captured, 380,000 dead, and only 27,000 returning to France.

Decades later, despite France’s failure in 1812, Hitler’s army tried attacking the Soviet Union during World War II and managed to hang on with brutal tactics until winter arrived and the Germans were soundly defeated. Many of the German survivors who managed to make it back to Germany alive were badly disfigured by frostbite, which had claimed noses, eyelids, fingers, and toes. The Germans also murdered over 1 million civilian Soviet Jews during the invasion. The German army troops captured over 5 million Soviet troops and deliberately starved over 3.3 million Soviet prisoners of war in brutal disregard for the established rules of war. Despite the most savage and determined fighting, the weather heavily influenced the failure of the German assault upon the Soviet Union.

Any effective military will invest whatever it can to predict, manage, and manipulate weather systems.

More recently, during the Vietnam War, the US seeded clouds over the Ho Chi Min trail in order to mire down enemy North Vietnamese soldiers from moving South.

Growing Concern About Abuses of Weather Control in the US

Many concerns have arisen that Earth’s weather is being manipulated in ways harmful to the citizenry and the economy. The hurricane that hit the Hawaiian Island of Maui and the accompanying firestorm that devastated the town of Lahaina in 2023 with grave loss of life and destruction of the community appeared very suspicious. Hurricane Helene and then Milton chewed up Florida and demolished Southeastern Appalachia communities in North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. Have behaved in unusual ways and produced unusual and shockingly high amounts of damage and loss of life. Many citizens have questioned what aspects of the storms may have been “enhanced” or manipulated. The lack of official assistance being provided to survivors of these devastating events has understandably increased suspicion.

The federal government has done nothing to alleviate citizen concerns; instead, it has encouraged censorship through social media. The usual claims of conspiracy theory have been lobbed against anyone raising these questions, but as it turns out, citizens are asking very good questions.

Government Censorship

The federal government censors and curtails information and public discussion on subjects like weather manipulation. For a good review of the state of government censorship in the world today, listen to the Joe Rogan interview with Mike Benz that aired this month. The federal government funds, coordinates, and gives orders to its own branches and federal agencies and to non-government organizations (NGOs), nonprofits, universities, and others to censor and eliminate free speech. There are literally hundreds of thousands of hired individuals manipulating the truth as hired guns through traditional news outlets, social media, university outlets, book publishers, and scientific journals.

Weather Modification, Inc.

The absurdity of these government denials was recently highlighted by a photo of a plane on TikTok with a large corporate logo across its fuselage that said, “Weather Modification, International.” The Weather Modification International website was surprisingly empty, but when I checked the web archive for earlier versions, I found that their website started being stripped of data in early 2020. The 2019 archive offered a more robust introduction to the company. Turns out, Weather Modification Inc. has been operating since its founding in 1961 by two farmers/pilots. As of 2019, the company had grown to almost 40 aircraft and 100 personnel. Here is a screenshot of the 2019 “Who We Are” web page.

Weather Modification, Incorporated has been in business since 1961. Their current website declares:

“When most people look up they see clouds. WE SEE POTENTIAL.”

About us: Now, more than ever, the worldwide need for solutions to atmospheric necessities such as water resource management and environmental quality monitoring, is critical. With nearly a half-century of successful programs, our experience speaks for itself.

Let us help you better manage your atmospheric and water resources.

In the archive, Weather Modification Inc. had a very robust and international list of governmental, military, academic, and private clients. The client list for the United States included the US Department of Defense (DOD), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its National Hurricane Center, the Naval Surface Warfare Center, several state cloud seeding or weather modification programs, and more. They also have a number of international government clients.

Our Guest Today, Jim Lee

Despite censorship and other barriers, some intrepid truth-tellers have been collecting and revealing the discovered facts and information concerning both the details of weather manipulation and how it has now been weaponized against U.S. citizens, against all moral and legal limitations.

One of these truth-tellers is today’s guest, Jim Lee. He has devoted his work to “separating fact from fiction regarding geoengineering, pollution, privacy, and propaganda in an easy-to-understand way.”

Jim Lee has been gathering and sharing news regarding weather manipulation since 2012. He has gathered and published a collection of historical evidence and news about weather modification that I believe is unmatched anywhere else. His goals are to “enact changes in laws worldwide to bring transparency and accountability for weather modification and geoengineering experiments.” The interview with Jim Lee makes clear that there is nothing conspiratorial about weather modification except the government’s attempts to hide it from the public.

His historical Weather Modification History internet collection of thousands of news articles going back more than 100 years is a masterpiece in organization and research. In addition to the screenshots of the media articles, each is linked to the full version of the article, offering an unprecedented review of the history of documented weather management and manipulation.

Lee’s accompanying climate viewer maps website is his most remarkable feat, inviting visitors to explore weather issues in depth. His maps are gorgeous.

Jim Lee has directly addressed what he calls the “pseudoscience, fear-porn, clickbait, and the facts” surrounding Helene and Milton. He concludes that proving federal or any other attempts to modify the hurricanes cannot be done but that seeding with chemicals or mechanical devices is possible but there is no data to prove it in this case.

Jim Lee examines in detail on his website why radar or HAARP involvement is impossible, explaining:

First of all, HAARP was not on during either of these storms. If you want to learn more about HAARP and the three ionospheric heaters worldwide, check out my page on Space Weather Modification. You can tell when HAARP is on simply by checking HAM radio or WebSDR and tuning into 2.8 to 10 MHz. It was not.

That leaves NEXRAD Doppler radar, aka WSR-88D. Can a NEXRAD radar alter a hurricane? NO! Why? It’s all about the numbers. NEXRAD can produce a peak of 750,000 watts with an average power of around 1300 watts. Let’s compare that to a hurricane:

7,000,000,000,000,000 watts or joules/second. 7 quadrillion watts vs 750,000 watts. You do the math.

There is a great deal of old-fashioned weather modifications through seeding and chemtrails (pollution in the sky whether as a byproduct of exhaust or deliberately produced) that have resulted in changing conditions for some of our most fertile and fruitful farmlands turning them from abundant crop producers to wastelands. That alone–the loss of millions of acres of cropland—and the bounty they produce, is alarming enough to warrant our direct attention.

Were the recent hurricanes manipulated by seeding clouds in some way? Lee says, “There isn’t evidence.” There are disagreements within the freedom network about this point, but Lee says he and colleagues looked for any airplane traffic, but there was none. So, unless there were undiscovered spy planes with their identifying transponders turned off, there was no manipulation.

There is confirmation of weather modification and manipulation that has now clearly been directed at our own United States citizens and their productivity. Our guest, Jim Lee, tells us about how these practices are used by governments, federal and sometimes state, as well as by private industries. Reasons for manipulating weather vary and include efforts to increase or decrease rainfall and water tables through snow melt and to encourage greater amounts of snow for ski season. Managing rainfall to perfect the growing and harvesting of crops is also attempted.

One of the most serious aspects of climate manipulation is the tolerance shown and lack of measurement of nanoparticles that are spewed into the upper atmosphere by global air traffic.

Listen to us today as we learn so much more about how heavily and capriciously our weather is manipulated, the risks this presents, and what we can do to protect ourselves and our world.

Jim Lee and his marvelous websites can all be found at Connect with ClimateViewer and Weather Modification History. Readers can also connect to Jim through his Substack: The Climate Viewer Report.

