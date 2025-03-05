Globalists disrupt peace effort in showdown in Oval Office
Dr. Breggin provides in depth analysis of participants and global implications
This week’s appearance on the Tamara Scott show results in one of Dr. Breggin’s best analyses of predatory globalism in action as he describes what is actually going on when Zelensky ambushes President Trump in the Oval Office.
Dr. Peter Breggin MD is a guest of The Tamara Scott Show every first and third Monday at 1 PM Eastern time on the WorldView Tube Channel founded by Brannon Howse. Dr. Breggin loves to do these interviews with Tamara and on this occasion, he was able to delve deeply into globalism as it reached down through Zelensky to disrupt global peace.
For the full context of the President’s anger at Zelensky, see the whole video including President Trump’s kindness and patience which appropriately turned to anger when Zelensky talks about how America will not be without fear and consequences. Above is the full video of the 49-minute meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and President Zelensky and many others.
The “MSN article” mentioned by Tamara Scott can be found here: Disaster in the Oval Office: Dems lead Zelensky, Ukraine off a cliff with pressure to reject mineral deal, by Michael Goodwin, The New York Post
President Trump is doing an incredible job for our country as well as America First! The Globalists should stay out of this and blow up on Biden and Obama et al who IMHO was pulling Biden's strings.
These globalist neocons want Russia, beyond power and control, because they are salivating over getting Russia, which is the richest country in the world for natural resources. Ukraine is also incredibly resource rich. Lindsey Graham let slip on Faze the Nation we can't let Russia get hold of those resources in Ukraine because Russia will share it with China. Reminds me of Operation Iraqi Liberation (OIL) before it was renamed to Operation Iraqi Freedom after public outcry. https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1799832487285465244?lang=en
As always, follow the money. Zelensky had an ageeement with Black Rock to build back better. So it's curious if he is also trying to protect that for personal riches along with the support he gets from NATO and the oligarchs in Ukraine to keep the war going. But since he can't bully President Trump, those cards are off the table. After all they were relying on taxpayer largess to keep the war going so they could increase their empires. https://qz.com/blackrock-jpmorgan-private-investors-ukraine-fund-1851334929 God bless President Trump, who clearly nailed it in 3D strategy. AS he makes it a business deal, along with ending the war, the businesses will have to compete fairly I suspect.
These neocons in NATO hate Russia, but forget it isn't the USSR anymore. NATO wants to remain relevant when it was actually started for the USSR. IMO when countries engage in trade, they tend not to destroy their customers. Taking Russia off SWIFT turned this into an economic war beyond the physical one.