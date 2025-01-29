Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Richard Amerling, MD, is both a great clinician and a sustaining pillar in the health freedom movement. Among other things, he is a past president and current board member of the only medical association that is specifically and genuinely devoted to medical freedom, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Its medical journal was the only one to review our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, and it is a sanctuary for freedom doctors.
We talked about some personal experiences — how Richard started me on a carnivore diet that vastly improved my health and our dismay as we witnessed up-close the deterioration of medicine throughout the years.
I’m so enthusiastic about helping Richard’s new medical education project that you might wonder if I’m getting paid for advertising or participating in it, but as you’ll hear in this interview, I’m actually volunteering for free. My connection to the new program is through Richard, who has recently become Academic Director of GoldCare: Health and Wellness. GoldCare – Health & Wellness
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The founder of GoldCare is Simone Gold, MD, a hero of the freedom movement and founder of America’s Frontline Doctors. Dr. Gold selects the healthcare providers in GoldCare. She and Richard know each other well and have worked together since early in the health freedom movement.
Richard has always been devoted to innovating better medical services for the people. I’ve collaborated with Richard as a volunteer in one of his earlier projects, and now I’m again an unpaid consultant to him on GoldCare. We share a rare goal of helping patients understand the dangers of psychiatric drugs and how to safely withdraw from them. We are looking at how to start from the ground up to include a critique of psychiatry and a program for psychiatric drug withdrawal in GoldCare’s telemedicine program. As a part of his medical education team, I will be conducting seminars and recording talks for online GoldCare.
I won’t be seeing patients through GoldCare because I have my own private practice of psychiatry and psychotherapy, but it’s so hard to find good doctors in any specialty today that we must develop new approaches like GoldCare.
In this interview, we talk about the desperate need for “alternative medical care.” However, GoldCare should not really be considered an “alternative” because it is more faithful than mainstream medicine to older, better traditions of medical treatment, such as putting the well-being of the patient first and, above all, other concerns. It is about medical freedom and individualized care without conformity to authoritarian interference.
The idea is to have your own family doctor, primary care physician, or internist who actually belongs to a genuine medical freedom telemedicine service run by heroes of the resistance to COVID oppression.
After the show was over, I asked Richard Amerling if he was open to my mentioning that he is available as a medical consultant at GoldCare to take new patients, and he said, “Yes.” But he was not promoting himself until I brought it up. You can get in touch with him directly by emailing him at RAmerling@Goldcare.com.
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Health Care is not Medicine that uses drugs and vaccines...How did medical doctors fail to follow the Father of medicine who prescribed nourishing food, not drugs? There is no drug that doesn't have one or more side effects, even simple aspirin can cause macular degeneration and bleeding in the intestines. The human body was designed to run on food that supplies energy and nutrients to every organ and cell. The immune system with its lymph glands... reacts to anything else that does not belong. The white corpuscles work to clean our foreign proteins, bacteria and even particles of the wrong foods, etc. The vax manufacturers claimed that injecting items into the bloodstream, such as, aluminum, mercury, fluoride, formaldehyde,
animal cells, animal viruses, etc. created a strong response. I am sure they created a very. strong response..the immune system's function is to wipe them out, before they destroy the immune system. I read this information over 50 years ago...and it is incredible that doctors could promote and use these, so called vaccines. The Medical Industry has spent Billions on finding cures without any results. Health Care is about providing information that keeps people well and results in cures. There is a vast difference.
Simone Gold?