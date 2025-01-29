Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Richard Amerling, MD, is both a great clinician and a sustaining pillar in the health freedom movement. Among other things, he is a past president and current board member of the only medical association that is specifically and genuinely devoted to medical freedom, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Its medical journal was the only one to review our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, and it is a sanctuary for freedom doctors.

We talked about some personal experiences — how Richard started me on a carnivore diet that vastly improved my health and our dismay as we witnessed up-close the deterioration of medicine throughout the years.

I’m so enthusiastic about helping Richard’s new medical education project that you might wonder if I’m getting paid for advertising or participating in it, but as you’ll hear in this interview, I’m actually volunteering for free. My connection to the new program is through Richard, who has recently become Academic Director of GoldCare: Health and Wellness. GoldCare – Health & Wellness

The founder of GoldCare is Simone Gold, MD, a hero of the freedom movement and founder of America’s Frontline Doctors. Dr. Gold selects the healthcare providers in GoldCare. She and Richard know each other well and have worked together since early in the health freedom movement.

Richard has always been devoted to innovating better medical services for the people. I’ve collaborated with Richard as a volunteer in one of his earlier projects, and now I’m again an unpaid consultant to him on GoldCare. We share a rare goal of helping patients understand the dangers of psychiatric drugs and how to safely withdraw from them. We are looking at how to start from the ground up to include a critique of psychiatry and a program for psychiatric drug withdrawal in GoldCare’s telemedicine program. As a part of his medical education team, I will be conducting seminars and recording talks for online GoldCare.

I won’t be seeing patients through GoldCare because I have my own private practice of psychiatry and psychotherapy, but it’s so hard to find good doctors in any specialty today that we must develop new approaches like GoldCare.

In this interview, we talk about the desperate need for “alternative medical care.” However, GoldCare should not really be considered an “alternative” because it is more faithful than mainstream medicine to older, better traditions of medical treatment, such as putting the well-being of the patient first and, above all, other concerns. It is about medical freedom and individualized care without conformity to authoritarian interference.

The idea is to have your own family doctor, primary care physician, or internist who actually belongs to a genuine medical freedom telemedicine service run by heroes of the resistance to COVID oppression.

After the show was over, I asked Richard Amerling if he was open to my mentioning that he is available as a medical consultant at GoldCare to take new patients, and he said, “Yes.” But he was not promoting himself until I brought it up. You can get in touch with him directly by emailing him at RAmerling@Goldcare.com.

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators