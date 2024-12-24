On this Christmas day, December 25, 2024, we are mindful of those unable to be present in the circle of their families and friends. Prisoners from J6 and the physicians and healthcare practitioners and others who have been imprisoned or otherwise persecuted for taking a stand for honesty, health and freedom, you are in our prayers. We also remember the millions of people who have suffered injuries from the mRNA jabs. And finally, we say a prayer and light a candle for the millions murdered through intention or neglect during Covid.

May God comfort the sick, embrace the dead, and lift up those imprisoned, attacked, or in mourning. Give us all the courage to advocate for truth, integrity, health, and life.

Here is a poem I wrote several decades ago that has stayed with me.

Values

May you never have to count your friends at midnight.

May you always lay beside your love in sleep.

May the glitter of possessions never blind you

To the glow of love from others, rich and deep.

And may you have both refuge and the quiet

To find your inner self from which life springs.

And may your children know the joy of laughter

That family love and admiration brings.

May you always have the freedom to make choices,

And may you have the courage to make change.

May the changes made evolve your views still higher

To new planes of insight deepening in range.

And when you look on life may you see people,

And not just things possessed by those in sight.

May the beauty of this planet ever inspire you,

And the love of friendships warm you through the night.

Ginger Breggin ~1982~