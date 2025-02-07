Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Our guest today is Steve Miller, a good friend and writer for TV and film in Hollywood for over 25 years. Steve and his wife live in Toluca Lake, a Los Angeles neighborhood just north of East Hollywood. They have watched the glow and flames in the sky since the fire started and have been prepared to evacuate should orders be issued.

This is a soaring interview in which Steve, Peter, and Ginger take off from the Los Angeles fires to look at the growing power of predatory globalism in the world. From the destruction of LA to the destruction of America itself, their analysis connects the most personal tragedies to the schemes of the globalists.

As the fires have burned to their North, South, East, and West, they have packed their go-bags, gathered essential papers, and then turned to assist friends who have been burned out of their homes.

Steve emphasizes that there were unusual qualities to the LA fires this year. Steve also says he and others have noticed a strange, acrid, plastic-like smell to the smoke this year that was unfamiliar to them.

The upcoming rebuilding plans for the 2028 Olympics and what Governor Newsom called Los Angeles 2.0 were discussed. This plan was, in fact, developed by the United Nations in collaboration with Mayors from around the world, in effect creating a global organization of cities answerable directly to the UN rather than to their national governments.

