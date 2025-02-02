Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

This interview rips the façade off of evil in America.

Personally, for the first time, we break the news of how Medicare regulations are forcing doctors to destroy older people and elders around the nation and how we had to rescue Ginger Breggin’s 98-year-old mother from their clutches last week [week of Jan 24, 2025.] She had fallen in the middle of the night on the way to the bathroom. Within hours, the emergency room was dehydrating her into a zombie when, shortly before, she had been a vital, even vivacious, and engaging woman who was writing haiku with a friend and lived with us full time. We spontaneously decided to break the news of the attempt on her life in the last third of this show.

It’s harrowing. But Mom is now in safe hands and recovering. Doctor after doctor, at least three in number, in the ER and then on the hospital ward felt compelled by government regulations to impose death measures on our beloved mother simply because of her age. The good news is that each doctor, faced with my threat to put their names on television that very night, worked with me to “get around” the regulations. To my surprise, nearly all the doctors and staff we talked with gave up their robotic repetition of the “regulations,” which I totally rejected, and all the staff that we engaged began to sympathetically join me in getting Mom properly treated and then properly released to rehabilitation to get her walking again. It looks like she may have a complete recovery in the next few weeks.

We brought this up without planning to do so because we were so inspired by the forthrightness of our guest and friend, former U.S. Border Officer J. J. Carrell. He provided such incredible descriptions of the trafficking of children across the border and also among our leading politicians that we were motivated to break the news of what we have been going through this past week. The globalists are conducting an intense war against both our children and our older generations.

Am I afraid of being sued for beginning this crusade to enlighten America about the murder of their elders? Bring it on. We have much of it recorded on a wire carried by Ginger Breggin, which is legal in New York State. We will be writing and speaking further about our protection of our mother in the coming days and weeks.

J.J. Carrell is an amazing guest in regard to his knowledge base, his passionate and extremely rational presentation of the data, and his fearlessness in regard to the decline of America and the need to resurrect her. If you are media, you can’t pick a better person to interview than J.J. Carrell, not only on issues surrounding the border and trafficking children, but on what Donald Trump, helped by all of us, must do to rid America of as much evil as possible.

Please, for all our sakes, listen to the whole interview with a miracle of a man, J.J. Carrell — one of the freshest and best voices for freedom and righteousness in America today.

