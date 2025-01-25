I have been conducting consultations, therapy, and legal expert witness work since the beginning of my practice without asking for payment in advance. But so many people are now contacting me, I cannot possibly respond to everyone and so I am taking a more formal approach.

A one-hour consultation costs $400 paid in advance. If you wish further consultations, psychotherapy, medication withdrawal, or a legal consultation, we can then discuss fees for any continued services which may cost more or even less.

The phone number to call to arrange the consultation is 607 272-5328.

Please leave a message. My friendly assistant Missy will call you back, take your name and contact information, and bill your credit card for $400.

I will personally return your call within one week or less in order to set a mutually convenient time for us to meet by telephone. At that time, we will determine future costs for additional consultations, therapy, medication withdrawal, or legal work, if they are desired.

I look forward to being as helpful as possible.

Peter R. Breggin, MD, January 2025

FIVE PRIMARY PRINCIPLES

Dare to trust in a Loving God

Express gratitude for your gifts and opportunities

Take responsibility at all times

Stand firmly for freedom

Become a source of love

