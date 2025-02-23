Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Rhonda Miller is an independent analyst of some of the worst abuses that have afflicted children throughout the Western world. She began working with Dr. Judith Reisman, another independent analyst and dear friend of ours who took on Alfred Kinsey and his popular books aimed at destroying the moral fiber of our sexual life and who tortured children in the name of proving their sexuality.

She has succeeded in defunding the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University but is now finding resistance in getting it closed and in exposing its files confirming the criminal abuse of children by Alfred Kinsey and the people who worked with him and for him.

She has branched out into much broader studies of how global forces, toward the goal of destroying America, have been corrupting our schools and educational system and even turned the network of child and protective services into child trafficking.

Her examination discloses the efforts of Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, and the UN in corrupting our children on every possible level. This show is an eye-opener on many levels of the abuse of children around the globe.

This hour delves deeply into the pattern of the close relationship between concentrations of power in institutions and people and the inevitable accumulation of evil in these power centers, often marked by child abuse, sex trafficking, and enslavement, followed by murder.

We greatly admire her work and encourage people to support her.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news Feb. 21, 2025

Peter Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin are authors of the 2021 bestselling COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

