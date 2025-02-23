Sex, globalism, and the corruption of childhood from Alfred Kinsey to the United Nations
Globalist forces have been corrupting schools, education and the child protective services
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rhonda Miller is an independent analyst of some of the worst abuses that have afflicted children throughout the Western world. She began working with Dr. Judith Reisman, another independent analyst and dear friend of ours who took on Alfred Kinsey and his popular books aimed at destroying the moral fiber of our sexual life and who tortured children in the name of proving their sexuality.
She has succeeded in defunding the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University but is now finding resistance in getting it closed and in exposing its files confirming the criminal abuse of children by Alfred Kinsey and the people who worked with him and for him.
She has branched out into much broader studies of how global forces, toward the goal of destroying America, have been corrupting our schools and educational system and even turned the network of child and protective services into child trafficking.
Her examination discloses the efforts of Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, and the UN in corrupting our children on every possible level. This show is an eye-opener on many levels of the abuse of children around the globe.
This hour delves deeply into the pattern of the close relationship between concentrations of power in institutions and people and the inevitable accumulation of evil in these power centers, often marked by child abuse, sex trafficking, and enslavement, followed by murder.
We greatly admire her work and encourage people to support her.
First published on AmericaOutLoud.news Feb. 21, 2025
Peter Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin are authors of the 2021 bestselling COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Dr. Breggin, thank you for your work. I hope you will have some input on HHS Secretary Kennedy's deep dive into SSRI safety and overuse of same. I consider your work against these
drugs to be the foundation that RFK can use to remove these drugs from circulation but it will mean a huge war with the big pharma people who want to maintain the "status quo" and be allowed to continue poisoning unsuspecting patients and profiting from it.
We love you guys.
Keep exposing these demonic narcissistic sociopathic murdering raping Psychopaths.
I personally wanna go hunt this sick pieces of whale DunG down like dogs! Oh do I